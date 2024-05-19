Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Lessened by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,092 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE KMB traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. 1,418,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,580. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. HSBC upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

