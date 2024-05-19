Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 58,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 263,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Kineta Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.
Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kineta, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kineta
About Kineta
Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kineta
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Kineta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kineta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.