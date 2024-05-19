Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 58,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 263,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Kineta Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Get Kineta alerts:

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kineta, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kineta

About Kineta

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kineta stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kineta, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KA Free Report ) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.95% of Kineta worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kineta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kineta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.