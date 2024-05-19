Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,366 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,798. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $86.09 and a 12-month high of $108.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.51. The company has a market cap of $812.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

