Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 62 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $467.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $468.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

