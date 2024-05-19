Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,003 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

