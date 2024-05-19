Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 302.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

