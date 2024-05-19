Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS opened at $178.86 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average of $204.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

