Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,298 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,254,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,926,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,672,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

