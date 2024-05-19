Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,657,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,019,000 after buying an additional 203,588 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 42,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WFC opened at $61.08 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.