Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 68,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

