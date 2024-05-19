Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 136,645 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $88.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.