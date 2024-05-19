Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

