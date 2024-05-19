Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 233 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $747.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $693.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.12. KLA Co. has a one year low of $404.80 and a one year high of $763.93. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

