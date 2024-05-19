Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,424,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after buying an additional 322,097 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,551.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,029,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after buying an additional 1,906,834 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 897,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 832,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 404,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.35 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

