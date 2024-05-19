Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3,040.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $932,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

