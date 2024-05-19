Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 526,057 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

