KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $747.68. 585,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,822. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $404.80 and a 52-week high of $763.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.12. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

