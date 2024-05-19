Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.9 %

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.83%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

