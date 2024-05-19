L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Price Performance
SCX opened at $16.16 on Thursday. L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.48.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
