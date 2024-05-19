L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

SCX opened at $16.16 on Thursday. L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.48.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About L.S. Starrett

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L.S. Starrett by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at about $954,000. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Articles

