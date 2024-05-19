Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 76,165.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 317,611 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,984,000 after acquiring an additional 314,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,705,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,972,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $30.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $912.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $933.49 and a 200-day moving average of $841.54. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $559.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

