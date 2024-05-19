Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Land Securities Group Trading Up 5.8 %
OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $10.05.
About Land Securities Group
