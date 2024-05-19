Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Senior Officer Sells C$12,000.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dennis George Gibson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Dennis George Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Dennis George Gibson sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$19,250.00.

Laramide Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TSE:LAM opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.51 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources ( TSE:LAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

