Lee Financial Co Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 854.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,238. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

