Lee Financial Co Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,373,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,519. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

