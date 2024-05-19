Lee Financial Co Makes New $107,000 Investment in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Elbit Systems by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 122.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Elbit Systems by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.44. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $183.80 and a 1 year high of $225.64.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

