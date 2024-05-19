Lee Financial Co Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.82. 1,848,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,765. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $243.54. The firm has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average of $201.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

