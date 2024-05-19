Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,724.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,560 shares of company stock worth $8,829,931 over the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Z stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 2,857,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,915. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.