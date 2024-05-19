Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,412 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 1.21% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:DUSA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.37. 12,315 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $508.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

