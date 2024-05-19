Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $131.89. 2,590,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.