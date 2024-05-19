Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 730 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,219,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

