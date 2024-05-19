Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

