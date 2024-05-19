Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,736 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,665 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after buying an additional 1,415,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,230,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,058,220. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

