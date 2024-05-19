Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.70. 2,877,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

