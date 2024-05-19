Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XSW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.64. The company has a market capitalization of $378.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $157.62.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.