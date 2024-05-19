Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,577 shares of company stock worth $27,385,816 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.03. 11,539,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,018,880. The company has a market cap of $271.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

