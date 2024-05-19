Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.06% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 88,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $534,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 53,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,595. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $293.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

