Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.03. 2,956,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $125.01 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.