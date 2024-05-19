Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Home Depot by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 33,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

