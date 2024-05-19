Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.42 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

