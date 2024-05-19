Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 6,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

BMY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,787,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,696,859. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

