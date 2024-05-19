Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,437,000.

NYSEARCA PTIN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,609. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

