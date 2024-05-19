Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 9,607,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,924,059. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.