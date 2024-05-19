Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPEF. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,996,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $542,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,605,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $60.20. 33,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $60.55.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.