Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $10.43 Million Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 319,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,428,000. Gentex comprises 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Gentex by 283.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gentex

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 737,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,988. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.