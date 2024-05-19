Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14,443 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 147.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.76. 5,080,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,043. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

