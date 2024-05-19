Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,539 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.05. 1,321,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,035. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

