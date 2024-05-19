Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 76,165.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after buying an additional 317,611 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,984,000 after acquiring an additional 314,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 9.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,705,000 after buying an additional 134,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,972,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $957.95.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $30.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $912.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $559.41 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $933.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $841.54. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

