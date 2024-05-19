Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. 22,020,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,663,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

