Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,686 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SWK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 932,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,651. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

