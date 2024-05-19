Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,993 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. 4,691,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,334. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

